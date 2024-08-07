Mnangagwa says he is a constitutionalist

News / Local

Abide by the provisions of the Constitution to the letter. Be constitutionalists, not confusionists! pic.twitter.com/Na4A7uoLlp — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 7, 2024

President Mnangagwa has called on Zanu-PF members to adhere to the party's constitution, emphasizing his commitment to constitutionalism.Speaking at the Zanu-PF National Assembly of the Youth League in Harare, he highlighted the critical role of youth as the vanguard of the party. He urged them to actively participate in the country's development and to defend and promote the ruling party's policies and programs to achieve national development goals.Mnangagwa assured that Zanu-PF would fulfill its promises despite challenges, including illegal economic sanctions and other restrictions imposed by Western countries. He reaffirmed the party's resilience and commitment to delivering on its commitments.Mnangagwa called on party members to prioritize loyalty and abide by the constitution, policies, and regulations. Mnangagwa urged the youth to enhance production and productivity towards achieving Vision 2030, aiming for an upper middle-class economy. He stressed that Zanu-PF would deliver on its promises despite challenges such as illegal sanctions from the Western world.The President encouraged young leaders to implement strategies that benefit the youth and ensure that Zanu-PF-led initiatives leave no one behind. He challenged the youth to be proactive, productive, and to use their positions to serve the people genuinely. Mnangagwa also urged collaboration with law enforcement to combat companies refusing to trade in the local currency and emphasized innovation, entrepreneurship, and discipline among the youth.The assembly, attended by top party officials, reinforced the message of commitment to constitutionalism, development, and the fight against corruption.