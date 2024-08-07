Charamba, Makarawu sprint into Olympic final

News / Local

by Staff reporter

It was a historic night for Zimbabwe's sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba as they advanced to the men's 200m final at the Stade de France. Both secured their spots by finishing third in their respective semi-final heats with the next fastest times.Charamba, running in lane four in semi-final Heat Two, clocked 20.31 seconds to finish third. He expressed his excitement about reaching the final, emphasizing his goal of enjoying the experience and making history with Makarawu. He credited his mentor, Brian Dzingai, and his coach, Ken Harnden, for their pivotal roles in his success.Makarawu also delivered a strong performance, finishing third in his heat with a time of 20.16 seconds. He was pleased with his achievement despite feeling tired after 150 meters and noted that reaching the finals was a dream come true. Both sprinters expressed gratitude for their accomplishments and aimed to perform their best in the final.They follow in the footsteps of Brian Dzingai, who reached the final at the 2008 Olympics, marking a significant moment in Zimbabwean athletics history.