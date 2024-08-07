Mnangagwa's govt deploys soldiers for Sadc summit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The government has deployed soldiers in residential areas to maintain peace and order ahead of the 44th session of the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled to be hosted by Harare on August 17.Police have also increased their presence in urban areas, including Chitungwiza, where there was a heavy presence of police and soldiers, leaving residents shocked and leading to a self-imposed curfew.In Chitungwiza, soldiers and police patrolled in convoys, with soldiers using motorized military gear and police armed with water cannons, batons, and guns. This heightened security has led to early closures of bars and vendors leaving their stalls. Residents expressed fear and uncertainty, opting to stay indoors.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi described the deployments as "normal" and intended to assure public safety, stating that such measures could be extended to other areas if necessary. He did not comment on the duration of the deployments.In addition to these measures, police have launched an operation targeting pirate taxis and vendors to "restore sanity" in the capital. The government has also intensified a crackdown on activists suspected of planning protests ahead of the summit, with many political and human rights activists currently incarcerated.