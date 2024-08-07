External candidates 'spoiling' Zimsec results

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has attributed the decline in the quality of Ordinary and Advanced Level results to the demographics of external candidates who primarily take the June examinations. The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) recently reported a significant decrease in pass rates, with A Level results down by 44.22% and O Level results down by 53%.Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro explained that the lower pass rate is due to the higher proportion of external candidates and repeat students taking the June exams. These private candidates often face additional challenges, such as balancing studies with other commitments or overcoming previous academic difficulties.Zimsec board chairperson Paul Mapfumo noted that out of 144 candidates registered for the June 2024 A Level examination, 125 were private candidates, and only 19 were school candidates.The ministry is committed to supporting all learners, including external candidates and repeat students, by providing study materials, tutoring, mentoring, and flexible learning options.As schools close today, the ministry announced that holiday lessons for November examination classes will start tomorrow. These lessons will be conducted by qualified instructors and experienced teachers, and will include additional study guides, practice exams, focused revision sessions, and psychological and academic counseling. The ministry recently amended the holiday lesson dates to run from August 9 to 22, instead of the previously scheduled August 19 to 30.