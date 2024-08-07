BCC, stakeholders clash over car park policy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Car Park Association has urged the city council to review its policies on car parks to address inheritance issues following an owner's death. Chairperson Albert Sibanda highlighted this need during a recent breakfast meeting in Bulawayo, emphasizing that current policies are not user-friendly for beneficiaries of deceased car park owners.Sibanda also noted that business is being lost to undesignated car park sites, with the council taking no action against these unauthorized areas, which include open spaces, church premises, industrial workshops near residential areas, and service stations. He criticized lease policy restrictions for hindering development and expressed concerns about inconsistent billing.The association, established in 2022 to empower members and bring order to the car parking industry, seeks clearer policies to support legitimate business operations.Bulawayo mayor David Coltart, in a speech read by ward 22 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, explained that the policy aims to regulate the allocation and operation of secured car parks to prevent them from becoming environmental eyesores and to curb illegal activities. Common illegal activities in car parks include gas retailing, tombstone carving and selling, grinding mills, brick moulding, carpentry, construction of residential dwellings, and pick-up and drop-off points for rural travelers. Secured car parks have helped reduce criminal activities like fuel theft and car battery theft in high-density suburbs.