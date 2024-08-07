Mthwakazi members rounded as govt intensifies crackdown

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Some members of the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) were reportedly detained by police in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo, yesterday amid an ongoing government crackdown on human rights and opposition activists.The clampdown on perceived "enemies of the State" has intensified in the lead-up to Zimbabwe hosting the 44th SADC summit next week.MRP president Mqondisi Moyo stated that the activists were arrested while participating in a clean-up exercise in the high-density suburb and have yet to be formally charged.Recently, the party has drawn controversy for destroying Apostolic sect shrines, accusing the followers of polluting the environment and performing rituals deemed foreign to the Matabeleland region.