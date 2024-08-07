Chimombe, Mpofu indicted to High Court for trial

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF central committee member Mike Chimombe and his business partner Moses Mpofu have been indicted to the High Court on charges of defrauding the government of over US$7 million in a presidential goat scheme. The case appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, with Chimombe and Mpofu represented by Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya.Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje stated that the trial is set to proceed at the High Court from October 1 to 4, and the State has substantial evidence, including a tax clearance certificate, valuation of tender documents from the Lands ministry, minutes of a meeting with Blackdeck, and bank statements.The allegations involve the forgery of a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) tax clearance certificate and a National Social Security Authority (NSSA) compliance certificate in the name of Blackdeck (Private) Limited. The State claims Blackdeck misrepresented its compliance with Zimra and NSSA requirements, with investigations revealing that the QR code and reference on the NSSA compliance certificate were issued to a different company. Chimombe and Mpofu are accused of defrauding the government of funds intended for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.