Zimbabwe eyes foreign-based rugby players

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is aiming to recruit more foreign-based players to strengthen the Sables as part of their strategy to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.Following their recent victory at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda, interest in joining the team has surged among foreign players. Key players like Ian Prior, France-based Cleopas Kundiona, and Tino Masevere from the Sharks in South Africa contributed significantly to the team's success.Reports suggest that Kyle Godwin, who plays for Lyon in France, is ready to commit to the Sables. Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Losson Mtongwiza has assured that more players are on their way, emphasizing the importance of featuring top-class players based abroad to ensure consistent World Cup qualifications.The Union has a comprehensive plan leading up to the next year's Rugby Africa Cup. This includes a tour of the United Arab Emirates in November, followed by games in Europe against Portugal, and early next year, matches against major South African clubs. The Sables last qualified for the Rugby World Cup in 1991 and are currently ranked 28th in the World Rugby rankings.