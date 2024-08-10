Mohadi calls for peace

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial youth league official, Law Tiengane, is facing serious allegations of timber theft from Allied Timbers in Chimanimani.Tiengane, who previously managed Climb Harder Private Limited, had his contract with Allied Timbers terminated due to accusations of stealing and under-declaring timber volumes.Allied Timbers CEO Remigio Nenzou confirmed the termination, citing discrepancies between Tiengane’s records and actual logs, which indicated theft of 192.21 cubic meters of pine logs.The termination letter, dated July 8, 2024, outlines these discrepancies and states that Tiengane’s actions violated contract terms and Allied Timbers' procedures.The contract was terminated immediately, nullifying all related obligations. Tiengane declined to comment on the matter.