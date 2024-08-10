Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

News / Local

The Zimbabwean government will aid in the burial of nine victims who died in a Chikozho bus accident near Topora Business Centre in Masvingo Central.The accident occurred when an overloaded bus veered off the road and overturned on the Masvingo-Chatikobo road, resulting in the deaths of six people at the scene and three more in hospital.Preliminary investigations suggest the bus had faulty brakes, causing the driver to lose control on a steep hill. Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, along with members of the Joint Operations Command, visited the injured at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and Morgenster Mission Hospital. Fourteen people were admitted to the provincial hospital, while sixteen others were taken to Morgenster Mission Hospital.The police are continuing their investigation, and the bus has been sent to the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) for further examination. Additionally, 65 people were treated at Topora Clinic for minor injuries and discharged, while 30 remain hospitalized. Some survivors, like Kudzanayi Kwangware, suffered serious injuries and have expressed concerns about the adequacy of their medical care.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has released the names of those who perished in the accident.The victims are Ishmael Mukanganikwi (50), of Taruvinga village, Murinye, Masvingo; Anna Jera (24), of Mutsa village, Murinye, Masvingo; Munodawafa Gwehe (49), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo; and Elias Gwehe (52), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo.Others are Elijah Moyo (30), of Chigara village, Neshuro, Masvingo; Koke Chishas (35), of Zinhumwe village, Nemauzhe, Chivi; Philimon Mapurisa (19), of Munda village, Murinye, Masvingo; Tawedzerwa Manatsa (33), of Tsvonono village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka; and Wellington Machingura (75), of Machingura village, Murinye