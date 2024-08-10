Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt to assist Chikozho bus accident victims

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government will aid in the burial of nine victims who died in a Chikozho bus accident near Topora Business Centre in Masvingo Central.

The accident occurred when an overloaded bus veered off the road and overturned on the Masvingo-Chatikobo road, resulting in the deaths of six people at the scene and three more in hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus had faulty brakes, causing the driver to lose control on a steep hill. Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, along with members of the Joint Operations Command, visited the injured at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and Morgenster Mission Hospital. Fourteen people were admitted to the provincial hospital, while sixteen others were taken to Morgenster Mission Hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation, and the bus has been sent to the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) for further examination. Additionally, 65 people were treated at Topora Clinic for minor injuries and discharged, while 30 remain hospitalized. Some survivors, like Kudzanayi Kwangware, suffered serious injuries and have expressed concerns about the adequacy of their medical care.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has released the names of those who perished in the accident.

The victims are Ishmael Mukanganikwi (50), of Taruvinga village, Murinye, Masvingo; Anna Jera (24), of Mutsa village, Murinye, Masvingo; Munodawafa Gwehe (49), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo; and Elias Gwehe (52), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo.

Others are Elijah Moyo (30), of Chigara village, Neshuro, Masvingo; Koke Chishas (35), of Zinhumwe village, Nemauzhe, Chivi; Philimon Mapurisa (19), of Munda village, Murinye, Masvingo; Tawedzerwa Manatsa (33), of Tsvonono village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka; and Wellington Machingura (75), of Machingura village, Murinye


Source - sundaymail
More on: #Chikozho, #Accident, #Bus

Comments


Must Read

Mohadi calls for peace

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mohadi calls for peace

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Politics of sympathetic pregnancies

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe enhances nurses' certificates security features

7 mins ago | 1 Views

How smartphones have changed gaming

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Matibiri guarantees children's maximum security; interfaces during ZAS

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with stolen SA Parliamentarian car

21 hrs ago | 912 Views

Suspected human remains found at Scott Sakupwanya offices

21 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Soldier shoots CIO, self and two others over a girlfriend

10 Aug 2024 at 15:43hrs | 3173 Views

Man bashes cheating wife with an axe handle

10 Aug 2024 at 15:40hrs | 1117 Views

Can aspartame in soft drinks cause cancer?

10 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 645 Views

Birds of a feather flock together

10 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 971 Views

Mnangagwa has managed to make Zimbabweans hate SADC!

09 Aug 2024 at 12:37hrs | 1376 Views

ZimPF condemns Mnangagwa govt's tyrannical actions, calls for an end to harassment and torture

09 Aug 2024 at 12:33hrs | 624 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor frog marches lecturers to SADC Summit clean-up campaigns

09 Aug 2024 at 12:22hrs | 2033 Views

Zanu-PF questions Malema's political credibility

09 Aug 2024 at 10:06hrs | 1072 Views

Prophet Magaya's Yadah FC hit by FIFA transfer ban

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 457 Views

Zanu-PF warns West over destabilizing Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2024 at 10:05hrs | 495 Views

Rugeje caught up in bar CIO hunt for rights activist

09 Aug 2024 at 08:00hrs | 3201 Views

Kamambo and colleagues seek ConCourt referral in bid to block trial

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 339 Views

Morning after pill horror for obese women

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 807 Views

Zaoga church sex storm

09 Aug 2024 at 07:57hrs | 2687 Views

Man admits to stealing underwear to please wife

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 763 Views

Woman kidnaps 'husband's 17-year-old lover'

09 Aug 2024 at 07:56hrs | 782 Views

Mpofu, Chimombe US$7.7m goat scam trial set for October

09 Aug 2024 at 07:55hrs | 241 Views

'Mentally-ill people also enjoy sex'

09 Aug 2024 at 07:54hrs | 773 Views

Zanu-PF youth make outrageous demands

09 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 512 Views

Zimhbabwe tightens carbon credit trade laws

09 Aug 2024 at 07:53hrs | 141 Views

Sadc Summit meetings begin

09 Aug 2024 at 07:52hrs | 307 Views

Kariba Dam project adds 60 years to lifespan

09 Aug 2024 at 07:52hrs | 287 Views

Man kills 'arrogant' villager

09 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 377 Views

Man in court over fake shop licences

09 Aug 2024 at 07:51hrs | 126 Views

Mnangagwa warns against land allocation in rural areas

09 Aug 2024 at 07:50hrs | 390 Views

Mthwakazi members charged with public violence

09 Aug 2024 at 07:49hrs | 234 Views

Coltart prepares BCC engineering department for privatisation?

09 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 225 Views

TTI remits over US$1,5 million to BCC in five months

09 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 195 Views

Woman jailed 2 years for assaulting stepdaughter

09 Aug 2024 at 07:47hrs | 211 Views

Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

09 Aug 2024 at 07:45hrs | 135 Views

Process for Mnangagwa to take over as Sadc Chair begins

09 Aug 2024 at 07:44hrs | 192 Views

Zacc recovers 350 corruptly imported vehicles

09 Aug 2024 at 07:43hrs | 225 Views

Errant cops, VID officers to face the music

09 Aug 2024 at 07:42hrs | 233 Views

Air ambulances for Bulawayo, Matebeleland North

09 Aug 2024 at 07:33hrs | 198 Views

Churches pray for peace ahead of SADC Summit

09 Aug 2024 at 07:33hrs | 30 Views

Harare-Mutare road accident kills 5

09 Aug 2024 at 07:32hrs | 286 Views

Non-State actors workshop on the cards

09 Aug 2024 at 07:32hrs | 19 Views

Zimra warehouses full of smuggled goods

09 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 128 Views

Charamba, Makawaru in brave fight

09 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 300 Views

2 more forex dealers jailed

09 Aug 2024 at 07:30hrs | 226 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Malema

09 Aug 2024 at 07:30hrs | 226 Views