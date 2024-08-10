Bulawayo hospitality sector, 'best in Zimbabwe'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's hospitality sector has been praised for its high-quality accommodation, surpassing even that of Harare, according to Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa.Speaking during the launch of the 17th Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, Mnangagwa highlighted Bulawayo’s superior facilities and urged local tourism stakeholders to leverage the expo to boost the city’s tourism profile.The expo, scheduled for September 12-14, 2024, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, is expected to enhance Bulawayo's tourism sector significantly. Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of local participation, expressing disappointment at the low registration response from tourism players in Bulawayo and urging them to take advantage of the event to showcase their offerings.The expo aims to be a leading tourism event in Africa, providing a platform for local and international tourism professionals to network and explore business opportunities. This year's expo targets over 400 exhibitors and increased participation from regional and international companies.Deputy Minister Mnangagwa also highlighted positive international interest, with notable registrations from Europe, South Africa, China, India, and the USA. The event forms part of Zimbabwe's Tourism Recovery Plan, aiming to achieve a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025.