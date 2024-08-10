Luphahla joins Dembare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos has appointed Joel Luphahla as the 1st Assistant Coach to interim Head Coach Lloyd Chigowe. The club announced the decision on Saturday morning, highlighting Luphahla's extensive experience in coaching and football management.Luphahla, a former Zimbabwe international winger known as "Dubai," brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles. He served as an assistant coach at Highlanders from February 2022 to February 2023 and has held head coach positions at Golden Eagles and TelOne FC. He notably led TelOne to promotion into the top flight by winning the 2018 Zifa Central Region Division One title.His coaching career began as a team manager at CAPS United in 2015, following a distinguished playing career that included stints at Bosso, AEP Paphos FC in Cyprus, SuperSport United, and Platinum Stars. Luphahla has 57 national team caps and 13 goals for the Warriors.Recently, he earned his CAF B coaching badge and will soon attend the presentation ceremony in Tanzania.