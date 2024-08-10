Bosso fans cheer Dembare draw

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 1-1 Simba BhoraIn a rare twist of local football dynamics, Dynamos' late equalizer was celebrated by a large number of Highlanders supporters, traditionally known for their rivalry with Dynamos.The Soweto stand, usually dominated by Highlanders fans, cheered Dynamos' Sydney Urikhob’s goal that levelled the score with Simba Bhora, who had initially taken the lead through Webster Tafa.Simba Bhora's dropped points allowed FC Platinum to seize the top spot on the log with 45 points, while Simba Bhora fell to 44 points. Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum, who face off later today, have an opportunity to close the gap at the top.Dynamos’ interim coach Lloyd Chigowe was pleased with his team's performance, especially their ability to come from behind. In contrast, Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya cited a flu outbreak affecting his team as a factor in their less-than-optimal performance, which contributed to their defensive mistakes.Despite Simba Bhora’s early dominance and several missed chances, Dynamos controlled the second half but struggled with conversion. The game saw notable performances, including crucial saves by Simba Bhora’s Talbert Shumba and a strong showing from Dynamos' right back Emmanuel Jalai.