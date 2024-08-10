Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC under fire for not reviewing colonial era by-laws

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Bulawayo City Council is facing scrutiny over outdated by-laws that date back to before Zimbabwe's independence and are now seen as misaligned with modern urban needs. Concerns have been raised about their relevance to current urban planning, public spaces, and social activities.

Several by-laws, including the Bulawayo (Public Health) By-laws of 1966 and the Bulawayo (Protection of Lands and Natural Resources) By-laws of 1975, contain outdated provisions that reflect historical segregation and land use practices. For instance, the public health by-law dictates specific construction standards for servants' quarters, while the land protection by-law restricts various activities on municipal land in a manner that may not fit today's urban dynamics.

Stakeholders argue these regulations are overly restrictive and do not reflect the principles of modern inclusivity and urban development.

Miss Thando Gwinji from Youth for Innovation Trust criticized the outdated Youth Policy from 1958, which she said fails to address current needs like ICT, innovation, and climate response. A revised draft policy is in progress, with plans for a multi-stakeholder conference to ensure broad input.

Similarly, Mr. Langton Moyo from the Urban Futures Project highlighted the shortcomings of the Bulawayo Urban Agriculture Policy, which has not been updated since 2006. He noted the policy's failure to address current issues like climate change, water shortages, and the encroachment of residential areas into agricultural zones. Efforts are underway to develop a new comprehensive policy that aligns with modern needs.

Deputy Mayor Clr Edwin Ndlovu confirmed that the council is working on updating these by-laws to better reflect contemporary urban trends and challenges.



Source - sundaymail
More on: #BCC, #Coltart, #Laws

