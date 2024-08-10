SADC Summit derails Ngarivhume bail proceedings

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In the case involving Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and his alleged co-accused Kelvin Gonde, who are accused of disorderly conduct, the investigating officer, Victor Mukohwa, testified on Friday that he plans to record statements from 30 police officers involved in the ongoing Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.Mukohwa explained that these officers are currently on national duty and will only be available to provide their testimonies after the SADC event concludes.Ngarivhume and Gonde, along with 78 Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, are accused of gathering unlawfully at CCC interim leader Jameson Timba's residence in Avondale to plan protests aimed at disrupting the upcoming SADC summit.The State claims that the accused threw stones at police officers who attempted to disperse them and only ceased after officers used tear gas.The prosecution is opposing bail for Ngarivhume, arguing that he is likely to re-offend and could incite others to disrupt the SADC proceedings. The case is being presided over by Magistrate Farai Gwatima.