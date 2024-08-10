Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC plots August 17 mass protests

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists across Zimbabwe have informed the police of their plans to stage protests on August 17, 2024, coinciding with the SADC summit being hosted in Harare.

The activists, under the banner "Zimbabwe let's unite and fix our country," intend to protest against the continued deterioration of human rights in the country.

Despite the government's warning that it is prepared to crush any protests during the regional event, the CCC activists have emphasized that their demonstrations will be peaceful.

In a letter dated August 8, 2024, addressed to the police officer commanding Harare district, CCC convener Vincent Taruvinga indicated that they expect 10,000 protesters in Harare. In other districts, the number of expected protesters is up to 1,000.

The purpose of the protests is to peacefully oppose increased human rights abuses, including the arrest and detention of pro-democracy activists and the denial of citizens' rights to assemble, as enshrined in the Zimbabwean constitution.

The protests are planned to take place at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare and in various districts across the country.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi stated that the activists have followed all legal requirements by notifying the police, although they are not seeking permission, as the law only requires notification. While some police districts have acknowledged receiving the notifications, Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi claimed he was unaware of the notifications, as they were handled at the district level.

Source - the standard
More on: #CCC, #Sadc, #Protes

