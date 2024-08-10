News / Local
'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'
5 hrs ago | Views
A police detective testified in the Harare Magistrates Court that opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume is a serial offender who would likely lead protests during the upcoming SADC summit in Harare if granted bail.
Ngarivhume, along with clergyman Kelvin Gonde, was arrested a week ago for allegedly participating in a demonstration in June.
Victor Mukohwa, the officer-in-charge of the CID Law and Order section, argued that Ngarivhume, as the leader of the opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, has a history of disorderly conduct.
Mukohwa claimed that Ngarivhume was arrested while planning a protest ahead of the SADC summit and expressed concerns that, if released, both men could incite public violence. The bail application hearing was postponed to August 14.
Ngarivhume, along with clergyman Kelvin Gonde, was arrested a week ago for allegedly participating in a demonstration in June.
Victor Mukohwa, the officer-in-charge of the CID Law and Order section, argued that Ngarivhume, as the leader of the opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, has a history of disorderly conduct.
Mukohwa claimed that Ngarivhume was arrested while planning a protest ahead of the SADC summit and expressed concerns that, if released, both men could incite public violence. The bail application hearing was postponed to August 14.
Source - the standard