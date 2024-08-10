Latest News Editor's Choice


'Ngarivhume was plotting protest'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A police detective testified in the Harare Magistrates Court that opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume is a serial offender who would likely lead protests during the upcoming SADC summit in Harare if granted bail.

Ngarivhume, along with clergyman Kelvin Gonde, was arrested a week ago for allegedly participating in a demonstration in June.

Victor Mukohwa, the officer-in-charge of the CID Law and Order section, argued that Ngarivhume, as the leader of the opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, has a history of disorderly conduct.

Mukohwa claimed that Ngarivhume was arrested while planning a protest ahead of the SADC summit and expressed concerns that, if released, both men could incite public violence. The bail application hearing was postponed to August 14.

Source - the standard

