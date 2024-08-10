Chamisa rallies Zimbabweans ahead of Harare Sadc summit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged Zimbabweans to seek solutions beyond the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the country's ongoing political and economic crisis.As Zimbabwe prepares to host the 44th SADC summit in Harare, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa will assume the ceremonial headship of the regional body, Chamisa expressed skepticism about SADC's role in resolving Zimbabwe's issues.Despite placing faith in SADC after last year's disputed elections, Chamisa noted that the bloc's observer mission, which found the polls did not meet regional standards, did not lead to significant intervention. He criticized SADC's inability to act decisively, stating that while SADC is a platform, it is not the ultimate solution to Zimbabwe's problems. Chamisa emphasized that the real answer lies in the hands of Zimbabweans themselves and in divine intervention.Chamisa, who left the CCC earlier this year, reiterated that free and fair elections are essential to resolving Zimbabwe's challenges. He highlighted the need for proper leadership that truly represents the people, arguing that the current government is inadequate.Chamisa vowed to continue fighting for proper processes and leadership in Zimbabwe, aiming to address the political dispute before the next scheduled elections in 2028.