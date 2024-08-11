'African lion faces extinction'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Africa's lion population has drastically declined, with only 23,000 to 39,000 remaining in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This drop is due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflicts, and poaching, pushing lions toward extinction. The IUCN has classified lions as "vulnerable" since 1996.During the World Lion Day commemorations on August 10, Nakedi Maputla, a senior conservation scientist at the Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF), highlighted these challenges. He noted that while lions in southern and eastern Africa are relatively stable, the Northern Lion in West and Central Africa is critically endangered, with high demand for lion bones exacerbating the threat.The AWF is actively working to protect lions by partnering with local communities and organizations, focusing on land-use planning, conservation policies, and poverty alleviation programs. These efforts aim to help communities view wildlife as an asset and ensure that conservation benefits them directly.