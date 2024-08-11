Latest News Editor's Choice


US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has quickly assembled a squad to play against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select team on Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium after the Zambia Defence Forces withdrew from the scheduled match. This withdrawal comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

On Monday, ZIFA announced a 21-man squad consisting of players from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. The team will be led by technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, standing in for the newly appointed Warriors coach, Michael Nees.

The Zambia Defence Forces were initially set to play their Zimbabwean counterparts as part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations. However, their withdrawal is linked to rising diplomatic strain between Harare and Lusaka. In June, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Zambia of siding with Western powers by allowing the United States to establish military bases in the country, a move he claimed threatened Zimbabwe's security and left him feeling isolated.

In response to these allegations, Zambia lodged a complaint with the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the diplomatic issue. Despite the tensions, Zimbabwe's Minister of Information, Jenfan Muswere, had previously announced that the Zambia Defence Forces would participate in the celebrations, including the match at Rufaro Stadium.
Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Reward Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Godknows Murwira (CapsUnited), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (Telone), Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)

Midfielders

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba), Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Forwards

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), William Manondo (Caps United), Washington Mapuwa (Greenfuel)


