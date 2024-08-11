Mnangagwa honours truck driver

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa honored Kadoma truck driver Sirizani Butau on Monday for his heroism during a tragic 2021 accident in Mutare, where a fuel tanker collided with a bus. Butau was one of the first responders, helping rescue people from the burning bus despite sustaining severe burns on his hands and legs, which led to his spending the 2021 Christmas holiday in the hospital.During Zimbabwe's 44th National Heroes Day celebrations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Mnangagwa awarded Butau the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe for his bravery. The event also saw the conferment of medals to 184,310 Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and other individuals who performed distinguished humanitarian acts.In addition, Mnangagwa honored the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their enduring song "Unity," which promotes national unity across Zimbabwe's diverse regions. He also awarded the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe to siblings Luckmore and Peace Magaya, who saved their mother from a crocodile attack in Mhondoro earlier this year.