'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Bulawayo Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senator Felix Magalela Sibanda has condemned efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028, calling for those involved to be arrested. Sibanda criticized the push for term extension as a violation of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which limits a president to two five-year terms.In a statement, Sibanda emphasized that such actions are not only unconstitutional but also treasonous, urging Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to take swift action against those advocating for the extension. He highlighted that the individuals involved are publicly known and have been covered by various media outlets.Sibanda's remarks come as Zanu PF provincial structures have endorsed Mnangagwa to remain in office past his current term, despite Mnangagwa publicly denying any intentions to extend his rule to 2030.