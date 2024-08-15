Mayor breaks pastor's marriage

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Kadoma mayor, Councillor Nigel Ruzario stands accused of ruining the marriage of a couple from the Mashonaland West town.Nancy Mhundwa's husband, Pastor Marvin Mhundwa took social media by storm by accusing the mayor for wrecking their marriage. All hell broke loose when Nancy's husband, posted the information on social media.Now, Nancy claims that the mayor used that and dumped her.She admitted that she had an intimate relationship with Cllr Ruzario, whom she claims had used her and dumped her after wrecking her home.Contacted to give his side of the story, Cllr Ruzario has not been forthcoming for a week.Meanwhile, there is an affidavit allegedly signed by the mayor promising to compensate Pastor Mhundwa for sleeping with his wife.Some signed documents suggest that the mayor had paid US$450 to Pastor Mhundwa in the presence of representatives from both parties."I was a witness on the meeting we had with the mayor, his pastor, and representatives from Mhundwa's church and Mayor left US$450 to compensate Mhundwa for sleeping with his wife," said a source.Nancy opened up to H-Metro, that "Ruza" (as she called him) was very fond of her and had promised her heaven on earth."Ruza and I share a shop in Rimuka where my husband and I run a beverage business and we started dating just after my husband left the country."We have been seeing each other ever since and I have accompanied him to quite a number of meetings where he introduced me as his wife to other councillors."Ruza and I were in an intimate relationship and I could tell that he cared so much for me because we never really used any form of protection," she said."He would assist me with exam fees and even help take my children to school every time we had problems with our car," she added.Nancy says Ruzario had however, just changed and blocked her from contacting him."When my husband found out, Ruza gave me money and asked me to leave Kadoma until he came to pick me up but he never followed me."Ever since my husband found out he dumped me, blocked my numbers and even asked me to vacate the shop."He ruined my marriage and now he wants nothing to do with me, my children stopped going to school and I have no one to turn to yet he just moved on with his life."I regret everything, I feel sorry for my husband, he is a good man but I failed him," she said.Pastor Mhundwa said Cllr Ruzario had agreed to compensate all the money he used on private investigations."I had engaged private investigators using my personal money and all the money amounted to US$3000 in expenses."Ruzario accepted to compensate me and so far, he met with my people and paid US$450 but still promised to pay $500 every month," he said.In a video that pastor Mhundwa posted, he indicated that he was no longer going back to Kadoma."Ndiri kutaura kuno ndiri kuEurope, I am the one who is married to Nancy who was snatched by Kadoma Mayor."Kadoma ndiri kubatikana, handichagona kuuya kuKadoma, ndakaudzwa kuti tichakutorera hupenyu hwako."I am a pastor and I was forced to resign, I can no longer minister the Word of God. I can no longer do my business."I am the owner of Bafana Beverages, I can't make drinks, ndini ndinotengesa madrinks, ndinotengesa magaka nekombi yeblue."I can no longer farm, ndine 10 square metres stand which I invested, ndine danga rehuku randanga ndichivaka, zvese izvozvo zvaparadzwa namayor weKadoma, justice has to be served, ndiri kubatikana," he said, in the video.