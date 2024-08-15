Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former independent legislator Temba Mliswa has expressed concern over the escalating infighting within the ruling Zanu-PF party, warning that the current dynamics are reminiscent of past conflicts that ended in disaster.The former Norton MP's comments come amid reports of factionalism and power struggles within the party, with some members chanting "2030" advocating for the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling beyond 2028 when his term of office officially ends.Mliswa specifically advised Zanu-PF youth Chairperson Tino Machakaire, who has been running around denouncing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is regarded as the front-runner in the race to succeed Mnangagwa.Mliswa urged Machakaire to focus on his assigned duties and avoid engaging in divisive politics. He also urged the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee to hold Machakaire accountable for his performance in his designated sector.The former legislator questioned the sincerity of the youth's support for Mnangagwa, suggesting that they should formalize their endorsement through established party channels rather than resorting to "gung-ho tactics.""I have been following the drama in the ruling party over the President's term and the 2030 chants. Funny enough, the actions and utterances appear a reprise of what we have been through before. We have been here before and it never ended well for many," he said."………My advice to him would be to calm down and focus on the specific job he was given by the President and avoid these trenches."The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chaired by Hon Mutsa Ziyambi should be all over him seeking accountability on what he has done for their sector. What are they doing in Parliament if they can't chase after the Minister responsible for them?"Mliswa also drew parallels between the current situation and past events that led to the expulsion of high-ranking party members, including former Vice President Joice Mujuru and Mnangagwa himself.He cautioned against creating divisions and cited the need for the party to focus on delivering its election promises rather than fueling factionalism."It should be understood that one can not create enough divisions between those who fought for the country's liberation. Thus, there is no need to make oneself the pincer point of that onerous burden as to become the face of factionalism."If ED is firmly in control, the party should be focused on delivering what was promised in the Election Manifesto and not fanning the members of the division," he added.The rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga is now public. The former Army General recently warned the party against personalising the party, saying, 'leaders come and go'.He continuously refused to chant the 2030 slogan, showing his disapproval with the plan of extending Mnangagwa's term of office beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.Machakaire is not alone in this campaign. His camp comprises Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial Chairperson Daniel Garwe, the party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and Mnangagwa's long time ally Owen "Mudha" Ncube, who is also the Minister of State for Midlands Province.Recently, Mutsvangwa claimed that Chiwenga was not anointed to be the Zanu-PF leader after Mnangagwa.Interestingly, Mutsvangwa did not stand when Chiwenga was greeting others as he arrived at Rufaro Stadium for the Defence Forces Day. He only stood up late and Chiwenga only shook the hand of his wife Monica.