Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A family in Bulawayo is searching for a relative who has been missing for 30 years.Mr. Michael Mabhena, originally from Nkulumane in Bulawayo, disappeared in 1994 at the age of 32. This year, he would be 62 years old.In a statement on X, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube requested assistance in locating him. Mr. Mabhena is about 1.67 meters tall, with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, black jeans, and white farmer shoes.Inspector Ncube urged anyone with information on Mr. Mabhena's whereabouts to contact ZRP Nkulumane at (0292) 481145 or to escort him to the nearest police station.