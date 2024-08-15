SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

Latest News Editor's Choice


The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast 33 live matches from the 2024/2025 English Premier League (EPL) season, bringing top-tier soccer action to South African screens.

The public broadcaster announced this major acquisition on Friday, confirming that fans will be able to watch the matches for free.

Through this partnership, the SABC will air one live Premier League match every Saturday at 15:00.

The 2024/2025 Premier League season kicks off today, and the SABC will begin its coverage on 17 August 2024 with the Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers match. A total of 33 live matches will be broadcast across South Africa on S3 and digital platforms, including www.sabcsport.com and SABC+.

SABC Sport will be the main channel for live match broadcasts, with SABC 3, www.sabcsport.com, and SABC+ also streaming the games live. This aligns with SABC Sport's goal of making the world's most prestigious football league accessible to all audiences.
Each of the 33 live matches will feature a pre-game studio show, offering match previews and the latest updates on teams and players, hosted by SABC Sport anchors and top analysts on both TV and digital platforms.

As part of the "always-on" digital strategy, SABC Sport's digital platforms and SABC+ will provide the latest news, score updates, league standings, streaming services, and live match commentary, ensuring that audiences never miss a moment of the English Premier League action.

