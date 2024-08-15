Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC youths' violence trial continues

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The trial of seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) accused of assaulting Beitbridge Deputy Mayor Councillor John Manatsa is scheduled to continue on August 20 at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court. 

The group allegedly attacked and stole money from Councillor Manatsa on March 6, accusing him of supporting the party's Interim Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu.

The incident occurred during a political meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator Mr. Morgan Ncube, which also serves as the party's district office.


The accused, aged between 23 and 35, allegedly took R2500 and US$1800 from the councillor during the assault. However, the theft charge was dismissed by the Resident Magistrate due to insufficient evidence.

The case is now proceeding to the defense stage, with the accused out on ZWL$300,000 bail.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #CCC, #Trial, #Court

