As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is notably absent from the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government currently taking place in Harare, amid rising tensions between Zambia and Zimbabwe.Hichilema, who is the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, presented his final report virtually on Friday.Prior to the summit, there were speculations about Hichilema's absence due to strained relations with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The tension escalated after a SADC observer mission, led by former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba and appointed by Hichilema, criticized Zimbabwe's August 2023 elections for not meeting regional standards.In his address, Hichilema highlighted that the elections held during his tenure were largely peaceful but avoided mentioning the Zimbabwean election specifically.He emphasized the importance of maintaining peaceful electoral processes and supporting democratic transitions, noting the role of elections in sustaining regional stability and facilitating economic and social development.Hichilema called for ongoing commitment to peaceful and tolerant electoral practices, stressing that this approach is essential for the region's stability and progress.