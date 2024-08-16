Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

News / Local

by Silas Nkala

ZIMBABWE has always regarded China as a friend and there is a need for the southern African investment-starved nation to copy the Asian giant country's common prosperity development model, which has seen it upgrading the livelihoods and infrastructure of its rural population to at least match those of their fellow citizens in urban areas.I, being one of the 33 journalists who attended China's Seminar for Young Media Professionals from Belt and Road Initiative partner countries, learnt and observed that China's government attached so much importance to its people, culture, language and traditional food.Revelations were that China, with a population of over one billion people, has managed to achieve significant development through Common Prosperity philosophy, as indicated during the seminar.The seminar, which lasted almost three weeks, drew participants from several countries from Asia, Europe and Africa.Countries that were represented at the seminar include Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Burundi, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guyana, Malaysia, Cameroon, Albania, Poland, Togo, Kiribati and Turkey.The seminar was mainly held at the richest and most developed Zhejiang province's Jinhua city situated in the East Coast of China and it ran from July 11 to 24.During the seminar, participants were taken through various lectures by professors drawn from the host Zhejiang Normal University in Jinhua and Communication University of Zhejiang in Hangzhou.The participants were taken through tours of various facilities that include cultural centres which were developed through Common Prosperity belt project policy in Jinhua.Participants observed that most of the ancient villages such as Songxi and the ancient Lu family mission in Dongyang District had been refurbished and spruced up to become monumental and heritage facilities in which the local community get tourists and possibly generate income, while those who lived there had new homes built for them.Participants were also later taken for cultural experience at Yiwu international shopping mall to have a feel of the economic development hub that has all sorts of goods which one may need.During a lecture on Common Prosperity philosophy, Zhejiang Normal University professor Xu Lihua said the philosophy has helped in developing poor communities to at least be at par with the urban set up housing."Common Prosperity is a shared aspiration deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture. It has been discussed for more than 2 000 years by ancient Chinese philosophers, educators and classic books," she said."The common prosperity we are discussing is common prosperity for all. It is material and spiritual fulfilment available to all. It is not prosperity for the privileged few. It is not egalitarianism adopting one-size-fits-all approaches."Indications were that China covers an area of about 9,6 million square kilometres with a population of more than 1,4 billion and has 34 provincial-level administrative units.She noted that, yes, development disparities still exist between regions in China, with wealthier eastern coastal areas and less developed western areas.Xu indicated that the gap between urban and rural development also exists within one province.She presented the development that has been made in Wuyi County, Zhejiang province, through the Common Prosperity policy.She noted that the village used to be a poor mountain village at an altitude of 1 041 metres back in 1996."Lack of easy access to water, land, food and transportation facilities, (were common) among the 67 households. There are 42 men of marriageable age having difficulties finding a spouse. Thanks to the poverty alleviation relocation project, it now transforms into a modern and prosperous village," Xu said.She said the relocation of villagers from the mountain villages to new sites was promoting prosperity and bolstering social equality for the citizens as a clear county-level approach to poverty alleviation in China.Indications were that the government, through its local structures, relocated the villagers and guaranteed the right to an adequate standard of living and at the same time, it promoted migration to cities for work opportunities and encouraged entrepreneurship and wealth building Initiative plans.Xu said relocating rural housing and households to urban areas and the "fast-track" urbanisation approach is a county-based urbanisation reform practice.She said there was massive investment in rural infrastructure, repealing agriculture tax and lightening farmers' burdens, guaranteeing minimum income in rural areas, implementing and improving the Rural Co-operative Medical Scheme and establishing New Rural Pension Schemes.Indications were that there are policy schemes that encourage the economically developed regions to support the less-developed regions."Most such schemes, which include disaster relief, financial assistance, healthcare support, and educational assistance, are led by the Chinese central government and implemented by local governments. The following video is about financial assistance," she said.Xu said poverty alleviation is a problem faced by all developing countries and all governments attach great importance to alleviating poverty and enabling people to lead a prosperous life.She said China's national income standard is 2 300 yuan per capita annual income for farmers at constant prices in 2010."Due to inflation, the standard income was 3 218 yuan last year, and around 4 000 yuan this year. Second, they do not worry about food and clothing. That has been achieved so far," she said."Their lives are guaranteed in three aspects. First, compulsory education is guaranteed. Second, basic medical care is guaranteed. At present, all villages have clinics and village doctors, which can ensure that the poor people have a place to see doctors and get treatment."Xu noted that in addition, there is basic medical insurance, serious illness insurance and medical assistance to guarantee basic medical care for the poor."Third, housing security is guaranteed. In recent years, China has solved the housing security problem of more than eight million poor households," she said.Indications were that common prosperity is to share the "cake" on the basis of making the "cake" bigger and it meant the integration of development and sharing.It was revealed that the economic development level, which is determined by productive capacities, continues to be the main obstacle to the significant advancement of common prosperity."The solution to unbalanced and insufficient development rests on quality development," Xu said."Based on the primary stage of socialism, adhering to the fundamentals of the socialist economic system, ensuring the people's right to equal engagement and development, promoting the healthy growth of mixed economic systems, stimulating market vitality, further developing the social productive forces, and continuing to support prosperity for all."It was noted that equalising access to basic public services is crucial to achieve common prosperity and it is of great importance to promote social justice, enhance the well-being of the people and strengthen the sense of access of all people in concerted development and fruit sharing.Indications were that equal opportunity is the cornerstone of equalisation of basic public services, which ensures that the general public can benefit from the fruits of reform and progress.Looking at the Common Prosperity development model, it is clear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa might have adopted the same model using different words when he introduced his mantra that he is building Zimbabwe "brick by brick", "stone by stone" and "not leaving anyone behind", which is a good model depicting how China has achieved its targeted goals.President Xi Jinping, who leads the People's Communist Party-led government, is the current darling of the people of China because of the development and economic models he adopted since assuming office.The only thing that can turn people's hearts into loving a leader is when he manages to do very significant pro-poor development projects and economic emancipation.It is very important that since the Zimbabwe government, especially Zanu-PF leaders, are close friends with China, must adopt the Common Prosperity policy in full if it is to turn the hearts of many citizens who have lost hope in the Zanu-PF government.Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one behind must not only be lip service, but a practical action that stimulates massive and significant development across the country.It surprised me in China to notice that some of the villages are far more developed than many of our cities back home and it is embarrassing to be a leader in a country where millions of people are living in abject poverty.China's Common Prosperity development model should be a good case study for Zimbabwe if the country is to turn the tide and make its people feel proud of their own country, who are now more used to marvelling at other countries' development projects.The Chinese are quite attached to their culture, language and their own products, which is quite amazing such that everything that is theirs comes first.Zimbabweans must stop trying to mimic other people's lives through language, culture and even products, but start their own things and value their culture and languages.China's relations with Zimbabwe date back to the liberation struggle of the southern African country, where the Asian nation supported Zanla and Zipra combatants with military training and hardware.Of late, China has gained more ground in Zimbabwe where research indicates that the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency in 2023 licenced 247 Chinese companies to operate in the country, with the majority of them in mining, followed by those in agriculture, service sector, construction and other sectors.China has also funded the construction of Zimbabwe's New Parliament Building and upgrading of Hwange Thermal Power station through loans.Indications are that the journalists exchange programme is meant to enable hosted countries to understand Chinese culture, international and domestic policies and promote good relations with its outsiders.