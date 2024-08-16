Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

News / Local

Harare, formerly known as Salisbury and once celebrated for its cleanliness and orderliness, has experienced a dramatic decline in its sanitation and management.Once a model city, Harare has now become overwhelmed by filth, with widespread open defecation and public urination transforming it into an open-air latrine. The city's deterioration reflects the broader failures of governance, both local and national.The once-esteemed standards of hygiene have crumbled, with pavements, parks, and public spaces now serving as makeshift toilets. This decline is attributed to both a lack of proper infrastructure and ineffective management, leading to a scenario where residents are forced to endure unsanitary conditions.Veteran talkshow host Rebecca Chisamba lamented the loss of traditional values and the adoption of unclean practices that contradict African cultural norms of respect and cleanliness.Investigations reveal that the shortage of clean public toilets is a significant factor driving the rise in open defecation and public urination. Areas such as Innez Terrace, Harare Gardens, and Copacabana bus terminus are particularly affected.The Harare City Council has acknowledged the problem and plans to address it by constructing new toilets and installing water tanks. However, progress has been slow, and the existing infrastructure is insufficient to meet the needs of the growing population.Public health officials, including Harare’s director for health services, Prosper Chonzi, have expressed concern over the health risks posed by open defecation, which contributes to waterborne diseases like cholera. Despite efforts to address these issues, the city’s condition remains a stark reminder of the severe impact of mismanagement on public health and quality of life.As Zimbabwe hosts the Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit, delegates may be struck by the contrast between the city’s outward appearance and the dire state of its public facilities.