Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee is experiencing internal discord over the appointment of the new Mighty Warriors head coach.The technical team, led by the director, has recommended Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, who was the last substantive coach and is the only female coach in Zimbabwe with a CAF A license. Sibanda is currently the head coach of Chapungu Queens and has a solid track record.Despite her qualifications, the Normalisation Committee, chaired by Lincoln Mutasa, has rejected Sibanda's appointment. The committee members are reportedly divided, with some preferring to hire a foreign coach instead.Former Mighty Warriors coach Rose Mugadza, who is also on the ZIFA committee, is notably opposed to Sibanda's appointment, advocating for a foreign candidate.The ongoing disputes have delayed the announcement of the new head coach, and ZIFA has remained silent on the issue.Sibanda, who previously served as an assistant coach during the 2023 Women's COSAFA Cup, submitted her application following ZIFA’s call for candidates to fill the vacant position. The disagreement within the committee continues to stall the decision-making process.