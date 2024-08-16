Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for a radical overhaul of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) education system to boost industrialisation and innovation.Speaking at the University of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa emphasized that SADC nations must reform their educational frameworks to nurture a new generation of innovators and industrialists.The lecture, held in anticipation of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare, highlighted the need for an education system that produces skilled individuals capable of developing products tailored to the region's needs.Mnangagwa argued that maintaining outdated, colonial-era education models would hinder the region's progress towards industrialisation.He praised Zimbabwe's Heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy, which prioritizes research, innovation, and industrialisation.The President noted that his government has invested in innovation by establishing innovation hubs, industrial parks, and science parks, and increasing the number of teacher training colleges to focus on science and ICT education.Mnangagwa expressed optimism that these educational reforms would unlock significant potential from both natural resources and human capacities, fostering a more modern and industrialized nation.