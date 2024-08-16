Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Lake Mutirikwi Hydro Power Station, located at Mutirikwi Dam in Masvingo, is 95% complete, with an expected commissioning by the end of August 2024. The USD $14.6 million project will generate 5MW of electricity, contributing to Zimbabwe's national grid and significantly benefiting Masvingo Province.The project, undertaken by Great Zimbabwe Hydropower Company in partnership with Danish firm Frontier Energy and Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, experienced delays due to downstream irrigation needs, but is now nearing completion.The power station will supply 20% of Masvingo’s electricity needs, with future plans to build another hydro plant at Tugwi Mukosi Dam, which could generate 17MW. The generated power will be integrated into the national grid, rather than being used exclusively in Masvingo.Currently, Masvingo receives power from Hwange and Kariba hydropower stations. However, reduced electricity generation at Kariba Dam due to low water levels has led to increased load shedding. The dam's water levels have significantly dropped from 479.69 meters in 2023 to 447.04 meters in July 2024, with usable storage capacity declining from 29.56% to 10.63%, affecting power generation.