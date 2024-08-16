Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President @CyrilRamaphosa has appointed Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President today Saturday, 17 August 2024.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has snubbed his Vice President Paul Mashatile and appointed Angie Motshekga as acting President for the day.Our president has made his way to Harare to participate in the SADC summit.The 16-member bloc is meeting in Zimbabwe for the first time in a decade, and the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to assume leadership of the SADC bloc.