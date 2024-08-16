ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

News / Local

by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

OPPOSITION parties have started congratulating President Mnangagwa following his assumption of SADC Chairmanship at the ongoing 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.Zimbabwe is hosting the summit in Mt Hampden, just outside Harare.President Mnangagwa took over as SADC Chairman this afternoon from Angola's President Joao Lourenço, who was in charge of the bloc over the past year.Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) president, Mr Timothy Mncube this afternoon said the leadership and supporters of his party "would like to congratulate His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on assuming the SADC Chairmanship."This is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the region," he said."His tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have earned him this esteemed position, and we have no doubt that he will continue to inspire and drive positive change in the region."His leadership will undoubtedly bring about a new era of growth, progress, and prosperity in the SADC region. Your Excellency, please accept our sincerest congratulations on this outstanding achievement. Once again, congratulations, makorokoto, amhlophe on this remarkable accomplishment."LEAD president, Ms Linda Masarira said: "Congratulations to Zimbabwe on assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."This milestone presents an opportunity for exemplary leadership, unity, and economic growth. With a united currency, SADC nations can enhance trade and propel the region into an economic powerhouse in Africa."This milestone is an opportunity to champion a new era of regional integration and prosperity. Under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we trust that Zimbabwe will promote unity of purpose across all member States. Now is the time to take bold steps toward realizing a truly borderless SADC region where cooperation thrives and a shared currency strengthens our economies."Ms Masarira said in unity, SADC can overcome challenges and build a future defined by solidarity and progress."We believe that under Zimbabwe's exemplary leadership, SADC will emerge stronger, united, and prepared to lead Africa into a brighter tomorrow," she said.