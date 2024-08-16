Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
3 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION parties have started congratulating President Mnangagwa following his assumption of SADC Chairmanship at the ongoing 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

Zimbabwe is hosting the summit in Mt Hampden, just outside Harare.

President Mnangagwa took over as SADC Chairman this afternoon from Angola's President Joao Lourenço, who was in charge of the bloc over the past year.

Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) president, Mr Timothy Mncube this afternoon said the leadership and supporters of his party "would like to congratulate His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on assuming the SADC Chairmanship.

"This is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the region," he said.

"His tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have earned him this esteemed position, and we have no doubt that he will continue to inspire and drive positive change in the region.

"His leadership will undoubtedly bring about a new era of growth, progress, and prosperity in the SADC region. Your Excellency, please accept our sincerest congratulations on this outstanding achievement. Once again, congratulations, makorokoto, amhlophe on this remarkable accomplishment."

LEAD president, Ms Linda Masarira said: "Congratulations to Zimbabwe on assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"This milestone presents an opportunity for exemplary leadership, unity, and economic growth. With a united currency, SADC nations can enhance trade and propel the region into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

"This milestone is an opportunity to champion a new era of regional integration and prosperity. Under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we trust that Zimbabwe will promote unity of purpose across all member States. Now is the time to take bold steps toward realizing a truly borderless SADC region where cooperation thrives and a shared currency strengthens our economies."

Ms Masarira said in unity, SADC can overcome challenges and build a future defined by solidarity and progress.

"We believe that under Zimbabwe's exemplary leadership, SADC will emerge stronger, united, and prepared to lead Africa into a brighter tomorrow," she said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #SADC, #ZANC, #LEAD

Comments


Must Read

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Hichilema blunders again

8 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

9 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

11 hrs ago | 494 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

11 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

11 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

Stop & search police patrols in and around Harare

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council officials sentenced 10 years

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gun-toting CIOs raid Harare leisure centre

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

100 illegal gold panners arrested in Esigodini, Umzingwane

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean businessman acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Regional leaders back Mnangagwa's SADC chairmanship

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has new emergency cell number

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against self-styled kings

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hichilema chaired SADC Troika gives regional elections clean bill of health

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa honoured to chair SADC

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chamisa prepares report for SADC leaders

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bosso to throw their energy into Chibuku Cup

11 hrs ago | 67 Views

Nyusi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

More leaders jet in for Zimbabwe SADC summit

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

The Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth

16 Aug 2024 at 17:40hrs | 1469 Views

Zimbabweans should know that independence never guarantees freedom

16 Aug 2024 at 16:19hrs | 463 Views

Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

16 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 1061 Views

Chamisa claims that 2023 elections 'did not happen'

16 Aug 2024 at 16:04hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

16 Aug 2024 at 16:03hrs | 581 Views

12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

16 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1343 Views

Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

16 Aug 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1071 Views

CCC youths' violence trial continues

16 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 174 Views

SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

16 Aug 2024 at 14:50hrs | 816 Views

Zimplats narrows down costs

16 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 485 Views

Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

16 Aug 2024 at 13:58hrs | 606 Views

Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

16 Aug 2024 at 13:35hrs | 1944 Views