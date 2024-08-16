Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

News / Local

by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Police have said the security situation in the country is peaceful and the public should feel free to conduct their day-to-day business during this SADC Summit.The police have also dismissed social media reports alleging that there was a road traffic accident involving an escort motorbike or a clash between the police and the public in Harare.In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that as the 44th SADC Summit proceeds, the security situation is peaceful. The public should feel free to conduct their day-to-day socio-economic activities."The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that there has been a road traffic accident involving an escort motorbike or a clash between the police and the public in Harare."The police warn those using the social media platforms to send fake news that the law will take its course without fear or favour."