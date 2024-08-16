Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have said the security situation in the country is peaceful and the public should feel free to conduct their day-to-day business during this SADC Summit.

The police have also dismissed social media reports alleging that there was a road traffic accident involving an escort motorbike or a clash between the police and the public in Harare.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that as the 44th SADC Summit proceeds, the security situation is peaceful. The public should feel free to conduct their day-to-day socio-economic activities.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that there has been a road traffic accident involving an escort motorbike or a clash between the police and the public in Harare.

"The police warn those using the social media platforms to send fake news that the law will take its course without fear or favour."

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #Sadc, #Peace

Comments


Must Read

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Hichilema blunders again

8 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

9 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

10 hrs ago | 492 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

10 hrs ago | 599 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

11 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

11 hrs ago | 79 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

11 hrs ago | 987 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

Stop & search police patrols in and around Harare

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare City Council officials sentenced 10 years

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gun-toting CIOs raid Harare leisure centre

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

100 illegal gold panners arrested in Esigodini, Umzingwane

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean businessman acquires Fortune Africa Magazine

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Regional leaders back Mnangagwa's SADC chairmanship

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service has new emergency cell number

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns against self-styled kings

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hichilema chaired SADC Troika gives regional elections clean bill of health

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa honoured to chair SADC

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Masisi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chamisa prepares report for SADC leaders

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bosso to throw their energy into Chibuku Cup

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nyusi arrives for SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 33 Views

More leaders jet in for Zimbabwe SADC summit

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

The Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth

16 Aug 2024 at 17:40hrs | 1468 Views

Zimbabweans should know that independence never guarantees freedom

16 Aug 2024 at 16:19hrs | 463 Views

Journalist wins SADC Night Flight Voucher

16 Aug 2024 at 16:11hrs | 1057 Views

Chamisa claims that 2023 elections 'did not happen'

16 Aug 2024 at 16:04hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabwe tells UN 'experts' that respect for sovereignty is paramount

16 Aug 2024 at 16:03hrs | 580 Views

12 arrested over anti-Mnangagwa protest

16 Aug 2024 at 15:54hrs | 1343 Views

Ex-CCC MP 'abducted'

16 Aug 2024 at 15:53hrs | 1071 Views

CCC youths' violence trial continues

16 Aug 2024 at 14:51hrs | 174 Views

SABC To Broadcast English Premier League

16 Aug 2024 at 14:50hrs | 815 Views

Zimplats narrows down costs

16 Aug 2024 at 14:06hrs | 482 Views

Zimbabwe family seeks relative who went missing 30 years ago

16 Aug 2024 at 13:58hrs | 606 Views

Mliswa urges Machakaire to 'calm down'

16 Aug 2024 at 13:35hrs | 1939 Views