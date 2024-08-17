BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Residents of Nkulumane 5 in Bulawayo are facing severe health risks due to blocked toilets, which have resulted in raw sewage flowing into their homes. Despite numerous reports to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), residents claim that the council has failed to provide a lasting solution, forcing them to seek alternative places to bathe and relieve themselves.The situation has become dire, with sewage flooding bathrooms and shower areas, making it unsafe for residents, especially children, who are at risk of contracting diseases like cholera and typhoid. Some residents have resorted to bathing outside or using makeshift solutions to prevent sewage from spreading within their homes.The Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, attributed the sewer problems to the city's ongoing water shortages. He explained that the sewer system requires adequate water to function properly, but the current imbalance has overwhelmed the system, leading to frequent blockages and bursts.Councillor Ndlovu acknowledged the delays in addressing the issue and urged residents to obtain reference numbers when reporting problems, allowing them to follow up with their local councillors if there is no response from BCC teams.