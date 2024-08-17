BCC, vendors in legal warfare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The relationship between Bulawayo City Council security officers and vendors has escalated into a complex legal and verbal conflict, with both sides accusing each other of wrongdoing.Council officers frequently raid vendor stalls, seizing goods, but vendors are now fighting back by filing counterclaims against the council, accusing security personnel of theft and assault. This tactic has resulted in legal challenges for the council, with vendors showing solidarity by appearing as witnesses in court.The situation has worsened, with some vendors attacking council security officers during raids. In June, six security officers were injured in such incidents. The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, has raised concerns about the safety of council security personnel and the need for arresting powers, but this request is still under consideration.The council has also faced challenges in managing its security forces, with some officers arrested on serious charges, including attempted murder.In response, the council announced plans to hire 249 contract security guards, tasking them with a range of duties, including guarding assets, checking compliance among vendors, and attending court cases on behalf of the council.Previously, the council considered disbanding its Municipality Police in favor of a private security company but was forced to reverse this decision due to public backlash and concerns over security.