Cracks in Bosso camp

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ALL is not well at Bulawayo football giants, Highlanders with an audio going viral in which secretary-general Morgen "Gazza" Dube is overheard painting a picture of a divided house.Dube is accusing some individuals especially the chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe of working with parallel structures, something that might be unethical in running the country's oldest football institution.That seems to suggest that there are cracks at the Bulawayo football giants with the chairman said to be holding meetings with some characters who are not members of the executive.The Bosso executive is made up of chairman, Mhlophe, vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, treasurer Israel Moyo, Dube himself and committee member, Kindman Ndlovu.Sihlangu Dlodlo is the club's chief executive officer and recently took over from Ronald Moyo to be the head of Bosso's secretariat.In the audio, Dube is overhead saying: "Bra, I'm not trying to be funny or difficult, u-chairman uyasidelela (the chairman does not respect us).The chairman now has too many caucuses that he is holding with people outside the club executive. After he does that he calls the chief executive officer to his office and tells him that he reports to him and no one will tell him anything. I want things to be done accordingly.If you see things coming to us (executive), they would have been discussed prior and agreed with those they would have discussed outside the orbit of the executive."That's it. The four of us (besides Mhlophe) in the executive have been reduced to ceremonial roles. If you look at the proposals they both (chairman and chief executive officer) put for the functions of the chief executive officer, you realise that at the end of the day there will be no executive because here is a CEO who reports to the chairman and a CEO who does everything.And the question is, where and when does the executive come in? Alisekho (you are no longer in existence) we are now ceremonial. That's the game plan. So all the decisions that are being made, I don't know who is making them but it's definitely not within. The only person that he (Mhlophe) consults is the board chairman (Luke Mkandla)."In the audio Dube is further heard saying: " To the board chairman, he takes things that he (Mhlophe) is getting from their constituency (parallel structure) and the board chairman endorses. There is no other person who is involved in decisions within the structures of the club . . ."Contacted for a comment Dube, who was part of the crowd that witnessed the Chibuku Super Cup first round match between Chicken Inn and Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium yesterday alongside Mhlophe, Siziba and Moyo, acknowledged that it is him in the audio but declined to shed more light on it."The biggest problem, is that I am in a public space and that is very unfortunate. I know about the audio and I can't get into more details about it. You can still give a call to our chairman as I cannot dwell much on the audio because it's a family matter (Highlanders)," said Dube.Mhlophe, who was not immediately available for comment, bounced back to reclaim the hottest seat in the county's oldest club in elections held at the Highlanders clubhouse earlier this year after beating the then incumbent, Johnfat Sibanda.It was an election where Dube got the better of Nsikelelo Mafa Moyo and Rearburn Ndebele for the position of secretary-general.