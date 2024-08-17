Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The construction and upgrading of the 120-kilometer Bulawayo-Old Gwanda Road by Zwane Enterprises, under a US$110 million Public-Private Partnership (PPP), is set to begin at the end of this month.This follows the government's approval of the PPP between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises in May.Zwane Enterprises CEO, Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo, confirmed their readiness to start construction, pending receipt of the signed contract from the government.The project will initially involve drilling 12 boreholes along the route to support construction activities, with these boreholes later being handed over to local communities.Additionally, the construction will necessitate the relocation of 43 homesteads, with residents benefiting from new housing and facilities. The initiative is seen as a transformative effort that will unlock the economic potential of the Old Gwanda Road corridor, boosting trade, tourism, and local economies.The road's refurbishment is expected to enhance connectivity, increase commerce, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for surrounding communities. The project aligns with the government's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), aiming to stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods across the region.The government is also exploring further private sector engagement in major road construction projects nationwide under the Build-Operate-Transfer model, signaling a broader push for infrastructure development through PPPs.