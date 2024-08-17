Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Old Gwanda Road construction to commence this month-end

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The construction and upgrading of the 120-kilometer Bulawayo-Old Gwanda Road by Zwane Enterprises, under a US$110 million Public-Private Partnership (PPP), is set to begin at the end of this month.

This follows the government's approval of the PPP between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises in May.

Zwane Enterprises CEO, Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo, confirmed their readiness to start construction, pending receipt of the signed contract from the government.

The project will initially involve drilling 12 boreholes along the route to support construction activities, with these boreholes later being handed over to local communities.

Additionally, the construction will necessitate the relocation of 43 homesteads, with residents benefiting from new housing and facilities. The initiative is seen as a transformative effort that will unlock the economic potential of the Old Gwanda Road corridor, boosting trade, tourism, and local economies.

The road's refurbishment is expected to enhance connectivity, increase commerce, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for surrounding communities. The project aligns with the government's National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), aiming to stimulate economic growth and improve livelihoods across the region.

The government is also exploring further private sector engagement in major road construction projects nationwide under the Build-Operate-Transfer model, signaling a broader push for infrastructure development through PPPs.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Gwanda, #Road, #Zwane, #PPP

Comments


Must Read

If wishes were fishes be chanting '2030 Mnangagwa still president and SADC chairman!'

49 mins ago | 38 Views

Football Prodigies 2024: The bright future of world football

54 mins ago | 7 Views

Without the SADC Tribunal, the regional body is practically useless!

54 mins ago | 22 Views

Succession battles in Zimbabwe: A necessary evil for democratic progress. Ordo ab Chao

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Red Reset: Manchester United's Transfer Puzzles

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Harare man arrested for fatal shooting

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Prophet Java, Mpofu Chimombe in ugly fallout

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Smelly Dube among top 100 global influencers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Fake prophet arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe police arrested over 200 people during Sadc summit crackdown

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe businessman scams jobseekers

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZRP Chinhamhora reluctant to arrest drug peddlers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

SADC now defunct; oppressive dynasty: Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa ally's pointed rebuke of Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zambia arrests Chinese nationals smuggling 29.9kg of gold from Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa questions SADC's integrity

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Cracks in Bosso camp

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

BCC, vendors in legal warfare

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC blames water crisis for sewer blockages

4 hrs ago | 13 Views

Uber driver recounts near-death experiences

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

The power of goblins (Ontikolotshe)

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Major cross-border rail refurb project takes shape

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

SADC countries reducing themselves to world-famous beggars

19 hrs ago | 977 Views

CCC co-ordinator goes into hiding

19 hrs ago | 877 Views

Czech Ambassador to Zimbabwe gives surety for arrested tourist

19 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Ramaphosa's police arrests MK leader using apartheid law

19 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zimbabwe public should feel free during the SADC Summit

19 hrs ago | 352 Views

ZANC, LEAD congratulates Mnangagwa on SADC Chairmanship

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's SADC Chair acceptance speech

19 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa assumes SADC chairmanship

19 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa crackdown shows no signs of abetting

23 hrs ago | 636 Views

Hichilema blunders again

17 Aug 2024 at 15:47hrs | 2658 Views

Ramaphosa snubs Mashatile, appoints Angie Motshekga as acting President

17 Aug 2024 at 14:32hrs | 2203 Views

Lake Mutirikwi Hydropower station 95% complete

17 Aug 2024 at 12:56hrs | 671 Views

Decoloniality - a necessity in Zimbabwean Universities

17 Aug 2024 at 12:54hrs | 217 Views

RBZ has no plans to grab foreign currency received from diaspora

17 Aug 2024 at 12:53hrs | 901 Views

SA police offer R20k reward for information on Zimbabwean criminal

17 Aug 2024 at 12:51hrs | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa calls for education system overhaul

17 Aug 2024 at 12:50hrs | 431 Views

Mighty Warriors coach appointment divides ZIFA

17 Aug 2024 at 12:48hrs | 272 Views

Harare turns into a 'poo, wee city'

17 Aug 2024 at 12:47hrs | 382 Views

Zimbabwe must copy China's Common Prosperity development model

17 Aug 2024 at 12:46hrs | 90 Views

As expected, Zambian president skips Zimbabwe trip

17 Aug 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1376 Views

Mugodhi not leader of Mugodhi church, says High Court

17 Aug 2024 at 12:44hrs | 306 Views

Zanu-PF delighted to host the Sadc Summit

17 Aug 2024 at 12:42hrs | 38 Views