Chamisa's nonsense is now nauseating, says Hopewell Chin'ono
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono made headlines yesterday by accusing Nelson Chamisa of abandoning his supporters.
Chin'ono highlights the depth of frustration that many within Zimbabwe's political scene feel toward Chamisa's leadership. Once hailed as a beacon of hope for a new Zimbabwe, Chamisa's continued presence in the opposition has, according to critics, stymied the rise of fresh faces and new ideas.
Chin'ono made the comment on X (formerly Twitter) after Nelson Chamisa made his trademark statement "Wait and see that Our #Godisinit".
Not only Chin'ono had issues with but Chamisa, Ibbo D Mandaza also said, "Go with your #Godisinit and leave opposition politics now, to allow a new leadership. As I have stated before, you have served the state well by systematically demobilizing the masses - a damn disgrace for which you will pay dearly. Declare your departure or we expose you."
This nonsense is now nauseating!— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) August 17, 2024
You can't keep repeating the same thing for 7 years while vana vakazara mumajeri.
It is either you are meant to lead or you are not leadership material! https://t.co/G4mqygsjpy
Source - Byo24News