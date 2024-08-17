Chamisa told to 'declare your departure, or we expose you'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Go with your Godisinit and leave opposition politics now, to allow a new leadership. As I have stated before, you have served the state well by systematically demobilizing the masses - a damn disgrace for which you will pay dearly.

Declare your departure or we expose you. — Ibbo D Mandaza (@ibbosnr) August 17, 2024

Veteran academic and political analyst Ibbo Mandaza on Saturday publicly issued a scathing critique of the embattled former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, urging him to step down and allow new leadership to emerge or else he will expose him.Zimbabwe finds itself at a crossroads, with frustration simmering within opposition circles. The focal point of this growing discontent the former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), whose tenure at the helm of the opposition is increasingly being called into question.Mandaza's stark message was delivered with a tone of urgency and finality: 'Go with your Godisinit and leave opposition politics now, to allow a new leadership,' he said, in reference to Chamisa's frequent invocations of religious themes in his political discourse. 'As I have stated before, you have served the state well by systematically demobilizing the masses – a damn disgrace for which you will pay dearly. Declare your departure, or we expose you.'These words highlight the depth of frustration that many within Zimbabwe's political scene feel toward Chamisa's leadership. Once hailed as a beacon of hope for a new Zimbabwe, Chamisa's continued presence in the opposition has, according to critics, stymied the rise of fresh faces and new ideas. Instead of invigorating the opposition, Chamisa's leadership, they argue, has inadvertently created a vacuum, leaving the ruling ZANU-PF effectively unchallenged.One of the key factors fueling this frustration is the behavior of Chamisa's ardent supporters, who have formed what some describe as a cult-like following around the opposition leader. These supporters, often compared to football fans in their fervor and unwavering loyalty, have turned social media into a battleground, fiercely defending Chamisa against any perceived criticism. This has created a toxic environment that discourages new entrants into the political fray, further entrenching Chamisa's dominance at the expense of fresh leadership.Social media, once seen as a powerful tool for mobilization and democratic discourse, has become a double-edged sword for Zimbabwe's opposition. While Chamisa frequently uses platforms like Twitter and Facebook to communicate with his followers, his sporadic posts and lack of tangible political action have left many questioning the effectiveness of his leadership. Meanwhile, his supporters' aggressive online tactics have made it difficult for alternative voices to emerge, effectively silencing potential challengers and consolidating Chamisa's grip on the opposition.This dynamic has played into the hands of the ruling ZANU-PF, which now faces little in the way of a credible opposition. With Chamisa at the helm, the opposition appears fragmented and disorganized, unable to mount a serious challenge to the entrenched power of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party. While Chamisa's social media presence keeps his base engaged, it does little to change the political realities on the ground, where ZANU-PF continues to dominate.Mandaza's call for Chamisa to step aside is not an isolated one. Over the past year, there has been growing sentiment within Zimbabwe's political circles that the opposition needs to undergo a renewal if it is to stand any chance of unseating ZANU-PF in future elections. Critics argue that Chamisa's time in leadership has run its course, and that the opposition must embrace new voices and new ideas if it is to remain relevant.The demobilization of the masses, as Mandaza put it, has been a particular point of concern. Many believe that Chamisa's leadership has failed to harness the energy and momentum that once characterized the opposition movement. Instead, there is a sense of stagnation, with the opposition seemingly content to engage in sporadic social media skirmishes rather than taking the fight to the streets and challenging the status quo in a meaningful way.This sentiment was echoed by other political observers, who have pointed out that the longer Chamisa remains in power, the more difficult it becomes for new leaders to emerge.'We are seeing a situation where the opposition is being held hostage by one individual,' said a prominent Zimbabwean commentator. 'This is not healthy for our democracy. We need fresh blood, fresh ideas, and a leadership that is willing to confront ZANU-PF head-on.'For Zimbabwe's democracy to thrive, many argue, the opposition must find a way to rejuvenate itself. Whether this means Chamisa stepping aside or embracing new voices within his party remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the current trajectory is unsustainable. Without a strong, united opposition, Zimbabwe's political future looks increasingly bleak, with ZANU-PF continuing to consolidate its power and the hopes of millions of Zimbabweans for change remaining unfulfilled.As Zimbabwe faces a pivotal moment in its political history, the actions of Nelson Chamisa and the CCC in the coming months will likely determine the future of opposition politics in the country. Will Chamisa rise to the occasion and facilitate a new beginning for the opposition, or will he continue to preside over a fragmented and ineffective movement? The answer to that question will shape the fate of Zimbabwe for years to come.