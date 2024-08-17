Ex-CCC MP arrested for 'inciting violence'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Budiriro Member of Parliament Costa Machingauta was arrested in a dramatic operation at his Harare home and has been charged with inciting violence and disorderly conduct. Machingauta, a former MDC-T deputy youth chairman who later joined the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), appeared in court and was remanded until August 19 for a bail hearing.The charges against Machingauta include incitement to commit public violence and disorderly conduct under Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. The allegations suggest that Machingauta shared messages in CCC WhatsApp groups, encouraging members to engage in civil unrest.His arrest involved an unidentified group forcibly taking him from his home and assaulting his children. After a period of uncertainty regarding his location, lawyers eventually found Machingauta detained at a local police station, where he had been held incommunicado.