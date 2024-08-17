Latest News Editor's Choice


Top CCC activist arrested at Beitbridge border post

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda was arrested on Saturday at the Beitbridge Border Post under unclear circumstances. His arrest was confirmed by Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) officials, who described it as part of ongoing persecution by the ruling party.

Sibanda is expected to be transferred to Harare, where the charges against him will be clarified.

Reports suggest his arrest may be linked to a social media post mocking Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, alleging she accepted a bribe to overlook Zimbabwe's disputed 2023 election results.

Sibanda, who was initially elected as an MP in 2018 and later recalled in 2020, rejoined politics through the CCC and was re-elected in 2023. However, he and several other CCC MPs were recently recalled under controversial circumstances.

Sibanda's arrest follows the recent detention of former Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta, who was charged with inciting violence and disorderly conduct. Both arrests are seen as part of a broader crackdown on opposition figures in Zimbabwe.


Source - NewZimbabwe

