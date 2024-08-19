Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are collaborating to tackle the complex challenges of migration in southern Africa and globally.


During a meeting at the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo emphasized the need for regional cooperation due to the cross-border nature of migration. He highlighted that Zimbabwe both receives and sends migrants, making it essential to have legal protections in place.

Moyo discussed the establishment of educational centers in Bulawayo to inform people about the risks and benefits of migration and noted ongoing collaborations at border posts like Beitbridge and Plumtree. He also stressed the government's commitment to combating human trafficking, describing it as an abhorrent practice, and mentioned efforts to repatriate Zimbabweans affected by trafficking, particularly from the Middle East.

IOM Chief of Staff Mohammed Abdiker underscored the importance of developing effective legal frameworks for migration, focusing on creating legal pathways to reduce irregular migration and combat trafficking.


Abdiker affirmed IOM's commitment to promoting safe, orderly, and humane migration, with a significant role in supporting Zimbabwe in addressing these challenges.

Source - newsday

