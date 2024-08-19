Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

News / Local

by Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, Councillor for Ward 28, Cowdray Park

Cowdray Park, like many areas in Bulawayo, is facing a growing crisis: the rampant abuse of alcohol and substances by our youth. This challenge not only threatens the health and well-being of our young people but also jeopardizes the future of our entire community. If we do not act decisively, we risk losing an entire generation, and with it, the hope for a prosperous and vibrant future for Cowdray Park.As your elected representative, I see firsthand the devastating impact that substance abuse has on our community. Families are torn apart, young lives are cut short, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow is dimmed by the cloud of addiction. However, I firmly believe that this is not the end of our story. We have the power to turn the tide, to save our youth, and to secure a future that we can all be proud of.The allure of alcohol and drugs is strong, especially in an environment where economic challenges and social pressures weigh heavily on our youth. Many turn to these substances as a form of escape, a temporary reprieve from the harsh realities they face. But this is a short-sighted solution that leads to long-term consequences.As a community, we must understand that our youth are not the enemy; they are victims of a larger problem. They are our sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters, struggling to find their way in a world that often feels devoid of opportunity. It is our responsibility to provide them with the support, guidance, and opportunities they need to thrive.The City of Bulawayo, together with community leaders and stakeholders, must take bold steps to address this crisis. Here are some key actions that can help us tackle the issue:1.We need to launch comprehensive education campaigns that inform our youth about the dangers of substance abuse. These campaigns should be targeted, relatable, and delivered in a way that resonates with young people. Schools, churches, and community centers can serve as platforms for these initiatives.2.Many of our youth are already caught in the web of addiction. We must provide accessible rehabilitation and support services that offer a path to recovery. This includes establishing local rehabilitation centers and training counselors who can work within the community.3.To address the root causes of substance abuse, we need to invest in youth empowerment programs that offer skills training, job opportunities, and recreational activities. When young people have hope and a sense of purpose, they are less likely to turn to harmful substances.4.We must strengthen community policing efforts to crack down on the illegal sale of alcohol and drugs. However, this must be done with compassion and a focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment. Our goal is to protect our youth, not criminalize them.5.Parents and community members play a crucial role in guiding our youth. We need to foster a sense of collective responsibility, where everyone is invested in the well-being of our young people. Workshops and support groups for parents can equip them with the tools they need to help their children navigate these challenges.I want to emphasize that there is hope. Our youth are not a lost cause; they are the future of Cowdray Park. With the right support, they can overcome these challenges and become the leaders, innovators, and changemakers that our community needs. But we must act now.Let us not sit idly by as our future slips away. Let us come together as a community, united in our determination to save our youth from the clutches of alcohol and substance abuse. The road ahead will not be easy, but I am confident that if we work together, we can create a brighter, healthier future for Cowdray Park.Our young people deserve nothing less. They are our future, and it is a future worth fighting for.