Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to embrace the spirit of peace and unity demonstrated during the recent SADC summit, which Zimbabwe now chairs.Speaking at the burial of Brigadier General (Retired) Elasto Madzingira, President Mnangagwa emphasized the need for this unity to drive national development.Brig Gen Madzingira, a revered figure in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, passed away on August 8 at the age of 65.President Mnangagwa praised Brig Gen Madzingira for his selfless service and dedication, noting his significant contributions to the country's public sector and corporate governance. He highlighted Madzingira's role in licensing the first national private radio stations and his commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability.The President also called on Zimbabweans to strive for a lasting legacy by contributing positively to the nation's growth and development. He encouraged parents to instill patriotism in their children, drawing inspiration from figures like Madzingira, who made personal sacrifices for the country's freedom and advancement.Brig Gen Madzingira's life was marked by a blend of military and academic achievements, including postgraduate studies and service in key state institutions. His legacy includes numerous awards and medals, reflecting his dedication to Zimbabwe's progress.The burial was attended by high-ranking officials, service chiefs, and diplomats, underscoring his esteemed status in Zimbabwean history.