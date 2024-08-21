Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Certain suburbs in Bulawayo are experiencing severe land degradation due to illegal gold mining activities.This destructive mining, which includes both open cast and deep shaft operations, has been rampant despite efforts by law enforcement to address violence and environmental damage associated with it. Notably, in May, violent clashes at the Willsgrove East Mine resulted in two deaths and several injuries.The affected areas, including Queens Park, Killarney, and Mqabuko Heights, are suffering extensive environmental damage.In Mqabuko Heights, for instance, large trenches and other signs of extensive digging have been observed, causing concerns about potential flooding and property value depreciation. Local residents, like Mr. Norman Mutero, worry about safety and long-term impacts on their community.Killarney's "squatter camp" hosts several gold panners, including minors, who are involved in illegal mining due to economic necessity.Village head Mr. Mthembo notes that while the work is illegal, the camp tries to maintain order and safety among the miners. Similarly, between Mahatshula and Queens Park, illegal mining activities have led to scattered rubble and environmental damage.Authorities, including local police and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), are working to combat these issues through raids and regulations. However, illegal miners often evade detection by working at night.EMA emphasizes the importance of adhering to environmental regulations and conducting awareness campaigns to mitigate the ecological impacts of mining.