Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Supreme Court has upheld the 15-year prison sentence for Bulawayo businessman Simon Tapera and his accomplices, Collen Mukombwe and Norman Tapera, who were convicted of murdering Tonderai Doka.The trio had appealed the High Court's decision, which was delivered on November 3 last year, arguing that the murder charge was not substantiated.The case dates back to January 31, 2022, when Tapera, Mukombwe, and Tapera lured Doka to their shop under the pretense of theft. They brutally assaulted him and later transported him to his mother's home, where they continued the attack despite her pleas for medical help.Doka eventually succumbed to his injuries a week later at Mpilo Central Hospital.During the trial, the trio denied guilt, claiming Doka was assaulted by the public. However, testimonies from Doka's girlfriend and mother, along with medical evidence, contradicted their claims.The pathologist's report detailed severe injuries consistent with torture, further implicating the trio in Doka's death.The Supreme Court found the evidence overwhelming, affirming that the brutality of the assault and the direct link between the injuries and Doka's death confirmed the murder conviction.The judges ruled that the trio's actions demonstrated a clear awareness of the risk of death, thereby validating the original verdict.