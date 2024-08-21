Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) is celebrating after its petition for self-determination was officially received and stamped by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat in Botswana.MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo announced that the petition, submitted on August 16, marks a significant step in their quest to restore the Mthwakazi state and address issues like human rights violations and regional marginalization in Zimbabwe.Moyo highlighted that the submission coincided with the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare, ensuring the party's concerns gained regional attention.The petition, supported by 25,880 signatures, calls for dialogue and action on self-determination and was assigned reference number 3951863 by the SADC secretariat.MRP is optimistic about potential progress and remains committed to pursuing self-determination through peaceful means.Moyo urged supporters to stay united and calm as the party navigates regional diplomacy for a brighter future for Mthwakazi.